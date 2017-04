* USD/INR is likely to open weaker from its previous close of 54.21/22, tracking firm Asian FX, says a senior dealer. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.1 percent higher, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.34 percent up. * Most Asian currencies trading with gains. For a snapshot, see * Foreign funds were provisional buyers of 14.5 billion rupees of equities on Thursday, exchange data showed. * The dollar traded near a four-year high against the yen and kept an upper hand against the euro on Friday after an unexpectedly big slide in U.S. jobless claims alleviated some concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)