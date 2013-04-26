* Indian benchmark bonds yields may rise in early trades as crude prices rise again, dealers say. The yield last closed at 7.77 percent, up 4 basis points. * Bonds may however remain supported ahead of a widely expected rate cut by RBI next week, sharp profit taking on Thursday, dealers said. * State-run banks were net buyers of 52.68 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday. * Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in commodity and equity markets fuelled buying. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said India will limit the fiscal deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product and will take more steps to revive growth in the next two-four months. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)