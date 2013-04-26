* Indian benchmark bonds yields may rise in
early trades as crude prices rise again, dealers say. The yield
last closed at 7.77 percent, up 4 basis points.
* Bonds may however remain supported ahead of a widely expected
rate cut by RBI next week, sharp profit taking on Thursday,
dealers said.
* State-run banks were net buyers of 52.68 billion rupees of
bonds on Thursday.
* Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports over
Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns over
stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in commodity
and equity markets fuelled buying.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said India will limit the
fiscal deficit for 2013-14 below 4.8 percent of gross domestic
product and will take more steps to revive growth in the next
two-four months.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)