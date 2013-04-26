SINGAPORE, April 26 (IFR) - Tata Steel attracted an orderbook of over SGD900m from 67 accounts for its SGD300m (USD242m) 10-year debut issue in the Singapore dollar market.

This is the largest issue from a non-investment grade foreign company in the local market. Going for a 10-year tenor was always going to be a challenge, but Tata Steel managed to obtain the lowest coupon for this maturity for an Indian non-IG credit in the international bond markets.

The deal was driven mainly by private banks which took half of the deal at 51%, with banks at 46% and 3% to others. Geographically, investors in Europe and the Middle East came in for 11% with the rest going into Asia.

The absence of real money accounts was rather conspicuous but leads dismissed rumours that they had taken up the deal, pointing to the performance of the bonds in the secondary markets. The bonds were trading around 99.90/100 on the break and were around par by noon, indicating pricing was on right on the money, said one of the leads.

Despite earlier rumours that Tata Steel had hoped to get SGD500m, the leads indicated during bookbuilding that the issue would be capped at SGD350m. In the end, the issuer picked price over size and ended with a smaller SGD300m but with a yield that tightened 30bp from initial guidance to a final pricing of 4.95%.

Some investors were initially confused with contradictory indications in the market over size and preliminary price talk, but eventually a few stayed away because they felt that pricing was too aggressive for the light covenant structure, even at the initial guidance of 5.25% area. Analysts pointed out that other than a change of control clause put and a limited negative pledge, there were not many covenants to protect bondholders, making the covenant package more structured for investment grade names rather than high-yield credits like Tata Steel.

"It was all a matter of timing," said a Singapore-based trader. "They would have gotten away with SGD500m at a tight pricing one or two weeks ago, but they came at a week when you had other issuers in the market like Tata Communications and the very successful Courts. Investors are also getting more choices down the road like Ruchi Soya and Trikomsel."

But the statistics should not take away the achievements in the deal that Tata Steel made, which is also the first Indian private sector company to execute a 10-year in Singapore.

"It is quite a feat," said a grudging rival banker. "It's not easy to do a 10-year for a high-yield name and a light-covenant issue, so credit to them, though it could have been managed better."

Nomura, RBS and Standard Chartered were joint bookrunners, and joint lead managers alongside SBI Capital Markets. ( ; kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com; )