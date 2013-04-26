* India's main share index falls 0.35 percent while the broader NSE index is also down 0.49 percent. * Traders say rise of about 6.4 percent in benchmark index in the last two weeks as of Thursday's close, shows the market has already discounted a rate cut and current levels are widely used to lighten up positions ahead of the RBI policy on May 3. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.4 percent ahead of its Jan-March earnings later in the day. * Consumer goods stocks ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, on concerns about valuations and volume growth, dealers say. * Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shares fall 1.4 percent after it said on Thursday its March-quarter consolidated net profit fell 34.88 percent to 7.60 billion rupees. * However, shares in Idea Cellular Ltd gain 7.8 percent after Jan-March earnings beat estimates on Thursday, due to strong customer additions and a court decision that removed some smaller competitors from the market. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)