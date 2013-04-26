* Indian benchmark bond yield down 2 basis
points at 7.75 percent in the absence of supply this week and as
data showed state-owned banks purchased government debt at
aggressive prices in the previous session.
* Data released by Clearing Corporation of India showed
state-owned banks, typically conservative market players, were
the major buyers of debt, with a net purchase of 52.68 billion
rupees on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of a
rate cut next month, dealers said.
* Foreign investors were also heavy buyers in debt on April 23
with purchases worth $411.31 million, according to a market
regulatory filing.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest
rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from
a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
* The Indian government pitched for a rating upgrade on Thursday
at a meeting with ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a top
finance ministry official said, citing steps taken by it to
control a high fiscal deficit and revive investments.
* A rebound in global gold and oil prices, however, capped the
rally.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)