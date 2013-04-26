* Indian benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.75 percent in the absence of supply this week and as data showed state-owned banks purchased government debt at aggressive prices in the previous session. * Data released by Clearing Corporation of India showed state-owned banks, typically conservative market players, were the major buyers of debt, with a net purchase of 52.68 billion rupees on Thursday, which reflects the heavy bets in favour of a rate cut next month, dealers said. * Foreign investors were also heavy buyers in debt on April 23 with purchases worth $411.31 million, according to a market regulatory filing. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * The Indian government pitched for a rating upgrade on Thursday at a meeting with ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a top finance ministry official said, citing steps taken by it to control a high fiscal deficit and revive investments. * A rebound in global gold and oil prices, however, capped the rally. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)