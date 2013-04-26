* Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares gain 5 percent on hopes of better-than-expected earnings for January-March, taking cues from Idea Cellular Ltd which beat March quarter earnings estimates. * Idea is much smaller than Bharti in revenue terms, but both mobile carriers operate on GSM technology and have similar kinds of subscribers. * As well, both companies' mainstay is second-generation (2G) voice although there has been a greater push in recent months to increase revenue from mobile data. * "Idea's numbers are positive ... for Bharti Airtel. They imply that the subscriber growth would normalise," said an analyst tracking the sector. * Idea shares were up 7.7 percent at 0546 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)