* Indian benchmark bond wipes its weekly gains, as yields rise 2 basis points to 7.79 percent, after a 4 bps gain on Thursday. * Bond prices lower, tracking the rebound in crude prices that is keeping the market sentiment cautious ahead of the central bank policy meet next week. * Some profit-taking also emerged at the current level after the recent rally in bonds to 33-month lows. Bonds yields ended at 7.78 percent on last Friday. * Absence of debt supply this week and data showing state-owned banks and foreign investors buying government debt at aggressive prices supported bonds. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * The Indian government pitched for a rating upgrade on Thursday at a meeting with ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a top finance ministry official said, citing steps taken by it to control a high fiscal deficit and revive investments.