* Indian benchmark bond wipes its weekly gains,
as yields rise 2 basis points to 7.79 percent, after a 4 bps
gain on Thursday.
* Bond prices lower, tracking the rebound in crude prices that
is keeping the market sentiment cautious ahead of the central
bank policy meet next week.
* Some profit-taking also emerged at the current level after the
recent rally in bonds to 33-month lows. Bonds yields ended at
7.78 percent on last Friday.
* Absence of debt supply this week and data showing state-owned
banks and foreign investors buying government debt at aggressive
prices supported bonds.
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest
rates next week for a third time this year, drawing comfort from
a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
* The Indian government pitched for a rating upgrade on Thursday
at a meeting with ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a top
finance ministry official said, citing steps taken by it to
control a high fiscal deficit and revive investments.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)