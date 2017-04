* USD/INR gains largely on the back of month-end importer demand; pair rises to 54.28/29 versus 54.21/22 last close. * A dealer says exchange expiry also supporting the pair. * The pair has resistance at 200-DMA, currently 54.4368. * A Reuters poll showed bullish bets returned on the rupee for the first time in over a month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)