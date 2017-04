* India's three-day call rate trading at 7.55/7.60 percent, little lower than its Thursday close of 7.60/7.70 percent at the close of the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 1.11 trillion rupees. * Indian banks' adequately covered for reserve needs with cash balances at 3.14 trillion rupees as of April 18, as against the mandated 2.87 trillion rupees for the fortnight ending April 19. * Dealers say banks over covered as next week will be shortened due to a trading holiday on May 1. * Total volumes in the call money market at 140.81 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.60 percent. Collateralised Borrowing and Lending Obligation volumes stood at 590.78 billion rupees at 7.51 percent weighted average rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)