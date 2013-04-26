* Indian central bank's annual monetary policy review on Friday
will be crucial for shares next week alongside key earnings of
Hindustan Unilever Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd
.
* A Reuters poll shows 37 of 42 economists expect the central
bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on May 3.
* The central bank's guidance on future policy stance will be
key for direction in the near-term post the policy outcome due
around 0530 GMT on Friday.
* India's 50-stock NSE index is expected to move in a
range of 5750-5950 ahead of the RBI policy, dealers said.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Hindustan Unilever earnings
Tues: Infrastructure output data for March due around noon
Fiscal deficit data for March
Wed: Markets closed for Maharashtra Day holiday, IDFC earnings
Thurs: RBI to release macro-economic review at 1130 GMT,
earnings of Bharti Airtel.
Fri: RBI to announce annual monetary policy decision at 0530
GMT, Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd results.
