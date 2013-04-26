* Indian central bank's annual monetary policy review on Friday will be crucial for shares next week alongside key earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd . * A Reuters poll shows 37 of 42 economists expect the central bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on May 3. * The central bank's guidance on future policy stance will be key for direction in the near-term post the policy outcome due around 0530 GMT on Friday. * India's 50-stock NSE index is expected to move in a range of 5750-5950 ahead of the RBI policy, dealers said. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Hindustan Unilever earnings Tues: Infrastructure output data for March due around noon Fiscal deficit data for March Wed: Markets closed for Maharashtra Day holiday, IDFC earnings Thurs: RBI to release macro-economic review at 1130 GMT, earnings of Bharti Airtel. Fri: RBI to announce annual monetary policy decision at 0530 GMT, Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)