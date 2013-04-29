* USD/INR is expected to open slightly lower versus its close of
54.3750/3850, tracking losses in the dollar versus most other
Asian currencies.
* The pair is seen starting around 54.32 levels and moving in a
54.20 to 54.45 range during the session.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger. See
for a snapshot.
* Asian shares creep higher while the dollar loses ground to the
yen as markets hunker down for a busy week for economic data and
central bank policy meetings in the euro zone and United States.
* Domestically too, sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's annual monetary policy on Friday where
it is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points.
* Traders will watch the local share market for cues. The Nifty
share futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3
percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)