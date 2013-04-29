* USD/INR is expected to open slightly lower versus its close of 54.3750/3850, tracking losses in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies. * The pair is seen starting around 54.32 levels and moving in a 54.20 to 54.45 range during the session. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares creep higher while the dollar loses ground to the yen as markets hunker down for a busy week for economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone and United States. * Domestically too, sentiment will remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's annual monetary policy on Friday where it is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. * Traders will watch the local share market for cues. The Nifty share futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)