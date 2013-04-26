Apr 26Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL 19/04 19/04 27/04 nil 54,200 nil 2) M.V.PACIFIC TRUST IMPERIAL ALLUMINA 24/04 24/04 29/04 nil 31,500 nil 3) M.V.LARK BOTHRA COAL 25/04 25/04 29/04 nil 53,000 nil 4) M.T.DONG A CALYPSOJAMES EDIBLE OIL 25/04 25/04 28/04 nil 12,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.FIN FINE PUYVAST GB 25,000 nil nil 26/04 2) M.V.TC GOLD DEBLINE COAL nil 55,000 nil 27/04 3) M.V. AN QING JIANGDBC GB 14,000 nil nil 27/04 4) M.T.EXPRESS IMPERIAL EDIBLE OIL nil 3,500 nil 28/04 5) M.V. GREAT A.S.SHIPPING GB 30,000 nil nil 28/04 6) M.V.CORAL HERO SAISHIPPING BENTONITE 9,000 nil nil 28/04 7) M.V. PRARAGON J.M.BAXI GB 11,200 nil nil 29/04 8) M.V.THANH SON J.M.BAXI BENTONITE 6,650 nil nil 29/04 9) M.V. OCEAN GEM J.M.BAXI GB 13,700 nil nil 29/04 10) M.V.HOA NAM SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 30/04 11) M.V.FUTURE LILY BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 30/04 12) M.V.ORIENT TIDE IMPERIAL CP COKE nil 30,619 nil 30/04 13) M.T.THERESA DUA ACT MARINE EDIBLE OIL nil 15,200 nil 01/05 14) M.V.TAYDO STAR MATRIX FELDSPAR 6,250 nil nil 02/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL