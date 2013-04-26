European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 6, 2018
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UBS, AbChina,
DBS & Standard Chartered Bank
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
April 13 Chiltern International Ltd, a privately held British drug research contractor, has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC to explore a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.