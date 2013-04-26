April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 6, 2018

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, UBS, AbChina,

DBS & Standard Chartered Bank

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Hong Kong

