* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.29
percent up, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.28 percent higher.
* Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, while the dollar lost
ground to the yen as markets hunkered down for a busy week for
economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone
and United States.
* Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 2.24
billion rupees worth of stocks on Friday, provisional exchange
data showed.
* The Indian central bank's annual monetary policy review on
Friday will be crucial for shares this week alongside the
earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, IDFC Ltd
and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
* A Reuters poll shows 37 of 42 economists expect the central
bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on May 3.
* India's 50-stock NSE index is expected to move in a
range of 5,750-5,950 ahead of the central bank policy, dealers
said.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)