* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.29 percent up, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.28 percent higher. * Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, while the dollar lost ground to the yen as markets hunkered down for a busy week for economic data and central bank policy meetings in the euro zone and United States. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 2.24 billion rupees worth of stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * The Indian central bank's annual monetary policy review on Friday will be crucial for shares this week alongside the earnings of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd. * A Reuters poll shows 37 of 42 economists expect the central bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on May 3. * India's 50-stock NSE index is expected to move in a range of 5,750-5,950 ahead of the central bank policy, dealers said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)