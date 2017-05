* USD/INR edges down to 54.34/35 versus its previous close of 54.3750/3850 tracking some risk-taking seen in regional markets. * Asian shares inch ahead while the dollar losses ground as investors count on easy money from central banks in the euro zone and United States to offset the risk of further disappointment from global economic data. * All Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares trading up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.20 to 54.45 range during the session and will track moves in domestic shares. * Sentiment to also remain cautious ahead of the central bank's annual monetary policy on May 3, where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)