* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 7.73 percent as dealers continue to build long positions ahead of central bank's rate meeting on May 3. * Dealers expect some profit booking later in the session after a sharp run-up in prices. * The central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on May 3. * Brent crude eased under $103 a barrel on Monday as investors fretted about the uncertain outlook for growth in the world's two largest oil consumers, the United States and China. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)