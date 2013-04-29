* India's main share index gains 0.25 percent, while the broader NSE index up 0.21 percent, tracking positive regional shares. * Asian shares inched ahead while the dollar lost ground as investors counted on easy money from central banks in the euro zone and United States to offset the risk of further disappointment from global economic data. * Shares in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest motorcycle manufacturer, rise 3.3 percent in pre-open trade after the company's January-March profit beat street estimates for the first quarter in six. * Bajaj Auto Ltd also up 1.8 percent after a rub-off from Hero MotoCorp's results, dealers say. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares also up 1.3 percent after its March quarter net profit beat estimates by a wide margin. * Technology shares gain, with the gaining 0.67 percent, on value buying after an 18 percent fall in April so far, hurt by Infosys' poor earnings and outlook. * Infosys shares gain 1.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares up 0.9 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)