* India's main share index gains 0.25 percent, while
the broader NSE index up 0.21 percent, tracking positive
regional shares.
* Asian shares inched ahead while the dollar lost ground as
investors counted on easy money from central banks in the euro
zone and United States to offset the risk of further
disappointment from global economic data.
* Shares in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest
motorcycle manufacturer, rise 3.3 percent in pre-open trade
after the company's January-March profit beat street estimates
for the first quarter in six.
* Bajaj Auto Ltd also up 1.8 percent after a rub-off
from Hero MotoCorp's results, dealers say.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares also up 1.3 percent
after its March quarter net profit beat estimates by a wide
margin.
* Technology shares gain, with the gaining 0.67
percent, on value buying after an 18 percent fall in April so
far, hurt by Infosys' poor earnings and outlook.
* Infosys shares gain 1.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd shares up 0.9 percent.
