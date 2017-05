* Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's largest consumer goods maker, fell 1.6 percent ahead of the company's quarterly earnings later in the day. * Dealers say expectations are that the company's volumes would dip for the fourth straight quarter. * Analysts expect HUL's Jan-March volume growth to range from 5 percent to 5.5 percent. * The company took price cuts in the previous quarter due to increasing competition and a slowdown in consumer spending, said dealers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com)