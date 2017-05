* USD/INR extends fall to 54.27/28 versus its previous close of 54.3750/3850, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket. * The main share index trading up 0.2 percent. * Traders say USD/INR pair to remain rangebound until the central bank's policy on May 3 when it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Lack of dollar supplies preventing further losses in pair, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)