* India's one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) hits near 28-month low of 7.18 percent, a level last seen Jan. 7, 2011. Currently at 7.20 percent, down 1 basis point over Friday. * The five-year swap rate hits a nine-month low, of 6.92 percent. Currently at 6.93 percent, down 2 bps on the day. * Foreign bank dealer says bonds, OIS likely stuck in a narrow band till policy with traders light on positioning. * Dealer adds guidance, stance of the RBI will be watched as a 25 bps cut has been largely factored in. * Fixed income analyst says while short-end will react more to the policy, the long-end will be a commodity price play with the five-year having scope to ease more. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)