* Religare expects to see some correction in Indian stocks in
May due to macroeconomic headwinds.
* India treads its own path in May, different from the "sell in
May and go away" adage the global markets follow.
* India's benchmark BSE index fell in six out of the
last 10 years in the month of May.
* The May sell-off is likely despite the satisfactory Jan-March
results so far and expectations of a 25 basis points reduction
in rate by the RBI on May 3, the brokerage says.
* Religare says it will take profits on bank counters like Axis
Bank Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd
, HDFC Bank Ltd, State Bank of India
among others.
