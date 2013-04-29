* Religare expects to see some correction in Indian stocks in May due to macroeconomic headwinds. * India treads its own path in May, different from the "sell in May and go away" adage the global markets follow. * India's benchmark BSE index fell in six out of the last 10 years in the month of May. * The May sell-off is likely despite the satisfactory Jan-March results so far and expectations of a 25 basis points reduction in rate by the RBI on May 3, the brokerage says. * Religare says it will take profits on bank counters like Axis Bank Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd , HDFC Bank Ltd, State Bank of India among others. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)