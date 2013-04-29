* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 7.77 percent. * "There are not many buyers in the market. People are lightening positions before policy," said a trader with a primary dealership. * Dealers expect bonds to remain volatile in the run-up to policy as traders readjust positions. * Also, dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI announces a cut in banks' held-to-maturity ratio, which will increase supply of bonds in the market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)