BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 7.77 percent. * "There are not many buyers in the market. People are lightening positions before policy," said a trader with a primary dealership. * Dealers expect bonds to remain volatile in the run-up to policy as traders readjust positions. * Also, dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI announces a cut in banks' held-to-maturity ratio, which will increase supply of bonds in the market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 31 Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as strong manufacturing data from China coupled with a risk-happy market environment spurred interest in emerging currencies, with the Chinese yuan jumping to its highest in six-and-a-half months. The Chinese yuan shot up as trading resumed following an extended weekend, rising about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over four