* Federal Bank's shares fall after the lender reported disappointing March quarter results on Saturday. * Net profit was at 2.22 billion rupees in the quarter ended March 31, versus 2.38 billion rupees in the same period last year, the firm said in a regulatory filing. * Provisions rose more than six-fold to 981.8 million rupees in the quarter. * Shares of the bank down 3 percent while the broader BSE Sensex up 0.29 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)