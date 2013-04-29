* India's main share index rises 0.65 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.66 percent, cheered by
gains in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on strong volume
growth.
* HUL, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc
, beat market forecasts with a 15 percent increase in
quarterly net profit.
* Gains in regional shares and expectations of a 25 basis-point
rate cut by the central bank at its policy meeting on May 3 also
supported stocks.
* Shares in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest
motorcycle manufacturer, rose 4.6 percent after the company's
quarterly profit beat street estimates for the first quarter in
six.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)