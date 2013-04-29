* India's main share index rises 0.65 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.66 percent, cheered by gains in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on strong volume growth. * HUL, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit. * Gains in regional shares and expectations of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the central bank at its policy meeting on May 3 also supported stocks. * Shares in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest motorcycle manufacturer, rose 4.6 percent after the company's quarterly profit beat street estimates for the first quarter in six. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)