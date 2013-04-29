* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at
7.55/7.60 percent compared with their Friday close of 7.50/7.60
percent as demand stays firm at the start of the second week of
the two-week reporting fortnight.
* Rates closed at 7.00/7.10 percent in an illiquid market on
Saturday.
* Traders expect cash rates to remain in a range of 7.50 to 7.70
percent in the holiday-shortened week. Financial markets will
remain closed on May 1 for a national holiday.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to
712.15 billion rupees from 1.11 trillion rupees on Friday.
* Traders say most banks had already over-borrowed to avoid
having to pay higher rates in the second week, leading to lower
repo borrowing.
* Liquidity also better in the absence of a debt sale last week,
dealers add.
