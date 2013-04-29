* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with their Friday close of 7.50/7.60 percent as demand stays firm at the start of the second week of the two-week reporting fortnight. * Rates closed at 7.00/7.10 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain in a range of 7.50 to 7.70 percent in the holiday-shortened week. Financial markets will remain closed on May 1 for a national holiday. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window drops to 712.15 billion rupees from 1.11 trillion rupees on Friday. * Traders say most banks had already over-borrowed to avoid having to pay higher rates in the second week, leading to lower repo borrowing. * Liquidity also better in the absence of a debt sale last week, dealers add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)