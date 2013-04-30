* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its close of
54.23/24 on the back of a return in risk taking globally with
expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on
Friday also underpinning sentiment.
* Asian shares edge higher as hopes for political stability in
Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue
their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolsters investor risk
appetite.
* The pair may open around 54.15 and move in a 54.00 to 54.45
range during the session, traders say.
* Most other Asian currencies trading stronger versus the
greenback. For a snapshot see
* Traders to monitor movement in domestic shares for cues on
foreign fund flows during the day. Nifty India share futures
trading up 0.4 percent currently.
* However, sentiment to remain cautious ahead of the annual
monetary policy on May 3. For a Reuters poll see
