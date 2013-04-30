* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its close of 54.23/24 on the back of a return in risk taking globally with expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday also underpinning sentiment. * Asian shares edge higher as hopes for political stability in Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolsters investor risk appetite. * The pair may open around 54.15 and move in a 54.00 to 54.45 range during the session, traders say. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger versus the greenback. For a snapshot see * Traders to monitor movement in domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. Nifty India share futures trading up 0.4 percent currently. * However, sentiment to remain cautious ahead of the annual monetary policy on May 3. For a Reuters poll see (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)