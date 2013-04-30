* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected to open slightly higher versus its close of 7.76
percent on Monday.
* Traders say overnight gains in global crude prices may prompt
some selling in the bond market in opening trade.
* Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday, holding
on to most of its gains from the previous session as investors
remained cautiously optimistic that further global stimulus
measures would boost oil demand.
* The 10-year bond is seen opening around 7.77 percent and
moving in a 2 to 3 basis point range during the day.
* Sentiment to remain cautious ahead of Friday's annual monetary
policy when the central bank is widely expected to lower rates
by 25 basis points. See for a Reuters poll.
