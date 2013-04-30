* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open slightly higher versus its close of 7.76 percent on Monday. * Traders say overnight gains in global crude prices may prompt some selling in the bond market in opening trade. * Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday, holding on to most of its gains from the previous session as investors remained cautiously optimistic that further global stimulus measures would boost oil demand. * The 10-year bond is seen opening around 7.77 percent and moving in a 2 to 3 basis point range during the day. * Sentiment to remain cautious ahead of Friday's annual monetary policy when the central bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points. See for a Reuters poll. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)