April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bankinter SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 26, 2016
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 101.65
Reoffer price 101.65
Yield 2.211 pct
Spread 172 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, Natixis & Nomura
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing CNMV
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN ES0413679269
Data supplied by International Insider.