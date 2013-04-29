April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date August 6, 2019

Coupon 3.157 pct

Issue price 106.788

Yield 1.99 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011301480

Temporary ISIN FR0011486638

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2023

Coupon 3.111 pct

Issue price 104.391

Yield 2.788 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011400571

Temporary ISIN FR0011486646

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Data supplied by International Insider.