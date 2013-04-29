Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 106.788
Reoffer price 106.788
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS, Scotia &
TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0602217159
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.