German stocks - Factors to watch on May 31
FRANKFURT, May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited
Guarantor Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C.
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date May 1, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.45
Reoffer yield 4.342 pct
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct April 2020 UST
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Citigroup
Ratings BBB- (S&P) &
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
FRANKFURT, May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
* Schibsted asa has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a fixed income investor presentation in Oslo and a global investor call on 6 June 2017