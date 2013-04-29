April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited

Guarantor Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C.

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date May 1, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.45

Reoffer yield 4.342 pct

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct April 2020 UST

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Citigroup

Ratings BBB- (S&P) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

