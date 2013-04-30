* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.41 percent up while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.78 percent higher. * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as hopes for political stability in Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolstered investor risk appetite. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 6.20 billion rupees worth of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * The Reserve Bank of India's annual monetary policy review on Friday, where it is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, will be crucial for shares this week, along with earnings of IDFC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, later in the week. * Also on watch, India to release infrastructure output data for March at 0730 GMT and the fiscal deficit data for April-March at 1130 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)