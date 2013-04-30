* USD/INR opens weaker and trades at 54.16/17 compared with its
previous close of 54.23/24 as a return in risk taking globally
and hopes for a rate cut on Friday cheer sentiment. For a poll
on the central bank policy see
* Asian shares edge higher as hopes for political stability in
Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue
their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolsters investor risk
appetite.
* The pair is seen moving in a 54.00 to 54.45 range during the
session, traders say.
* Most other Asian currencies trading stronger versus the
greenback. For a snapshot see
* Traders expect Unilever's open offer to buy stake in India's
Hindustan Unilever in a deal valued at $5.4 billion to help the
rupee in the near term.
