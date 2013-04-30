* USD/INR opens weaker and trades at 54.16/17 compared with its previous close of 54.23/24 as a return in risk taking globally and hopes for a rate cut on Friday cheer sentiment. For a poll on the central bank policy see * Asian shares edge higher as hopes for political stability in Italy and expectations for global central banks to continue their growth-supporting monetary stimulus bolsters investor risk appetite. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.00 to 54.45 range during the session, traders say. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger versus the greenback. For a snapshot see * Traders expect Unilever's open offer to buy stake in India's Hindustan Unilever in a deal valued at $5.4 billion to help the rupee in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)