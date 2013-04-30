* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged
from the previous close of 7.76 percent on Monday.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday,
including 60 billion rupees of the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds.
* Dealers say trading will remain volatile in the run-up to the
policy. The policy statement will be closely watched to see
whether the RBI loosens it stance on further easing.
* Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday, holding
on to most of its gains from the previous session as investors
remained cautiously optimistic that further global stimulus
measures would boost oil demand.
* The central bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis
points on Friday. See for a Reuters poll.
