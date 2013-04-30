* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged from the previous close of 7.76 percent on Monday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, including 60 billion rupees of the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds. * Dealers say trading will remain volatile in the run-up to the policy. The policy statement will be closely watched to see whether the RBI loosens it stance on further easing. * Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday, holding on to most of its gains from the previous session as investors remained cautiously optimistic that further global stimulus measures would boost oil demand. * The central bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points on Friday. See for a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)