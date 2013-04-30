* India's Jet Airways shares rise as much as 2.59
percent a day after a founder group company of the carrier said
it would sell a stake as part of public float rules.
* Tail Winds Ltd, which owned almost 80 percent of Jet before
the deal, will sell shares to Naresh Goyal and other investors
to comply with a rule that requires companies to have a minimum
25 percent public shareholding.
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways agreed last week to acquire a 24
percent stake in India's No. 1 carrier, giving it a bigger
foothold in the fast-growing aviation market.