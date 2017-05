* USD/INR trading weaker at 54.17/18 versus its previous close of 54.23/24 on the back of strong domestic shares. * Traders say sentiment for the pair is bearish on expectations for a rate cut at the central bank's upcoming policy on May 3. See for a Reuters poll. * The pair is seen holding in a 54.10 to 54.40 range for the rest of the session. * Gains in other Asian shares and currencies also hurting demand for the greenback. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)