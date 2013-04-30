* Indian overnight cash rates rise to 8.45/8.55 percent, the highest since March 28 and sharply higher than the close of 7.55/7.60 percent on Monday. * Traders say mutual funds had some redemption pressure which has lead to the rise in the collateralised borrowing rates as also called money rates. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 132.46 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.63 percent while that in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligations market stands at 621.85 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.68 percent. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 851.10 billion rupees compared with 712.15 billion rupees on Monday. * Traders expect cash rates to return to 7.50-7.70 percent levels on Thursday. Financial markets are closed on May 1 for a national holiday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)