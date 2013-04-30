* Ambuja Cements Ltd could miss January-March operational earnings consensus forecast, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows Ambuja could report an operating profit of 6.09 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with mean consensus estimate of 6.31 billion rupees. * Shares in Ambuja are down 1 percent at 0558 GMT ahead of its earnings results on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)