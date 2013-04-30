* Bharti Airtel Ltd may lag January-March earnings consensus forecast, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows Bharti Airtel would report a profit of 7.24 billion rupees ($133.43 million) for the quarter compared with a mean estimate of 7.41 billion rupees. * Shares in Bharti were down 0.3 percent at 0603 GMT ahead of its results on Thursday. ($1 = 54.2600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)