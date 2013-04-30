* Citi says some investors in Europe referred to India as a 'tease' market, which is on the radar once again due to lower commodity prices, expansionary global monetary conditions and prospects of a good monsoon. * The U.S. bank recently met 40 institutional investors in Europe. The consensus view was that the delta change in sentiment across Indian asset classes-equities, rates and FX-was positive. * Investors said fears of INR weakening to 58-60 to a dollar were now on the 'backburner.' * They, however, expect USD/INR to remain range-bound in the 54-56 band despite the positive impact on current account deficit and dollar inflows as the RBI appears to be unwinding its forward book. * Investors continue to receive rates, with the universal view, that stable or lower commodity prices and INR will provide leeway for monetary easing, Citi says. * "The debate has moved to how much, rather than if, the RBI will cut rates," the note says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)