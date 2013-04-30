* Citi says some investors in Europe referred to India as a
'tease' market, which is on the radar once again due to lower
commodity prices, expansionary global monetary conditions and
prospects of a good monsoon.
* The U.S. bank recently met 40 institutional investors in
Europe. The consensus view was that the delta change in
sentiment across Indian asset classes-equities, rates and FX-was
positive.
* Investors said fears of INR weakening to 58-60 to a dollar
were now on the 'backburner.'
* They, however, expect USD/INR to remain range-bound in the
54-56 band despite the positive impact on current account
deficit and dollar inflows as the RBI appears to be unwinding
its forward book.
* Investors continue to receive rates, with the universal view,
that stable or lower commodity prices and INR will provide
leeway for monetary easing, Citi says.
* "The debate has moved to how much, rather than if, the RBI
will cut rates," the note says.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)