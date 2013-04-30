* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 7.58 percent, lower than 7.6435 percent at the last
week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll
of eight banks and primary dealers.
* The central bank is likely to cut interest rates on Friday for
a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in
inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
* For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.62 percent,
while the lowest was 7.56 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.49
percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.5824 percent two weeks
earlier.
* The highest forecast for 364-day t-bills was 7.51 percent,
while the lowest was 7.47 percent.
* The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Tuesday.
