* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.58 percent, lower than 7.6435 percent at the last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. * The central bank is likely to cut interest rates on Friday for a third time this year, drawing comfort from a fall in inflation, a Reuters poll showed. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.62 percent, while the lowest was 7.56 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.49 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.5824 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for 364-day t-bills was 7.51 percent, while the lowest was 7.47 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Tuesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonre uters.com/)