* USD/INR extends losses to 53.96/97 versus its Monday close of 54.23/24 after the government said it will cut the withholding tax on foreign investments in Indian debt. * The government said it will impose a 5 percent tax on interest payment for foreign institutional investors and qualified foreign investors for investment in government and rupee-denominated corporate debt from June 1, 2013 to May 31, 2015. The rate stands at 20 percent. * Traders say the pair may fall further to 53.80 levels intra-day while it can extend falls to 53.50 this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)