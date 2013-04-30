* USD/INR extends losses to 53.96/97 versus its Monday close of
54.23/24 after the government said it will cut the withholding
tax on foreign investments in Indian debt.
* The government said it will impose a 5 percent tax on interest
payment for foreign institutional investors and qualified
foreign investors for investment in government and
rupee-denominated corporate debt from June 1, 2013 to May 31,
2015. The rate stands at 20 percent.
* Traders say the pair may fall further to 53.80 levels
intra-day while it can extend falls to 53.50 this week.
