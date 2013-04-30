* India's main share index up 0.26 percent while the
broader NSE index higher 0.08 percent, supported by
gains in FMCG stocks after Hindustan Unilever surged on
open offer from its parent company.
* Hindustan Unilever gains 17.55 percent after Anglo-Dutch
consumer goods giant Unilever Plc offered to
pay as much as $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian
unit, banking on fast-growing spending power in Asia's
third-largest economy.
* Other FMCG stocks like Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
rises 5.84 percent and ITC Ltd up 2.66 percent.
* Weighing down the market is selling in banking stocks on
caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review later
this week.
* Lenders like State Bank of India Ltd down 1.7 percent
and HDFC Bank lower 2.14 percent on caution ahead of
the RBI policy review on May 3.
* The markets will be closed on Wednesday for May Day.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)