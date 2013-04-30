* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 2 basis points to 7.74 percent after the government's decision to cut withholding tax on government and corporate debt. * The government said it would impose a 5 percent tax on interest payment for foreign institutional investors and qualified foreign investors for investment in government and rupee-denominated corporate debt from June 1, 2013 to May 31, 2015. The rate stands at 20 percent. * Traders say the cut in withholding tax will help bring in more foreign flows in to the debt market. The 10-year is seen holding in a 7.72 to 7.76 percent range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)