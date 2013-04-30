April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date May 9, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 55bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0927458058

