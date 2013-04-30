BANGALORE, April 30The following are the daily Cotton
prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association.
The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs).
PRODUCTS CURRENT
RAW COTTON(STAPLE)----------------------
ICS-101(B22mm) 33700
ICS-201(B22mm) 34600
ICS-102(B22mm) 26800
ICS-103(23mm) 32000
ICS-104(24mm) 34300
ICS-202(26mm) 36700
ICS-105(26mm) 34100
ICS-105CS(26mm) 34900
ICS-105(27mm) 37200
ICS-105CS(27mm) 34900
ICS-105MMA(27) 35700
ICS-105PHR(28) 37900
ICS-105(28mm) 36600
ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36900
ICS-105(29mm) 37300
ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37500
ICS-105(30mm) 38300
ICS-105(31mm) 39200
ICS-106(32mm) 40100
ICS-107(34mm) 48500