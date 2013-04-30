April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.762
Yield 1.124 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura
& Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0858366098
