April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

(BBVA)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 826.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BAML, Goldman Sachs & UBS

Ratings BB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Spain

ISIN XS0926832907

Data supplied by International Insider.