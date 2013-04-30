April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Portugal Telecom International

Finance BV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 8, 2020

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 356.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BESI, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI & HSBC

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0927581842

Data supplied by International Insider.