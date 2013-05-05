By Saeed Azhar and Janeman Latul
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA May 6 Indonesia is expected
within days to give a green light to its biggest foreign bank
takeover, but sources say the deal conditions are likely to send
a very different signal: foreign ownership and bank
consolidation are now in the slow lane.
Indonesia's bank regulator is due this month to decide on
Singapore bank DBS Group’s $7.2 billion bid for local lender PT
Bank Danamon, and sources close to the deal expect it will force
DBS to complete the transaction in two steps over 18 months.
That would be in accordance with the central bank's
"two-stage" guidance for bank takeovers that were issued around
the same time as the DBS-Danamon deal was announced last year.
However, some foreign bidders have been hoping that the
guidelines would not be enforced strictly and that exceptions
would be made for deals like DBS-Danamon, which is billed as one
that would help modernise and strengthen the sector.
Those hopes look set to be dashed, according to the sources
and mergers-and-acquisitions lawyers following the case closely.
"The main issue for those foreign investors with
strong track records looking to acquire controlling stakes in
Indonesian banks is that the two-stage acquisition process seems
to be illogical and unnecessary," Jake Robson, a Singapore-based
partner at law firm Norton Rose.
"If this two-stage acquisition process is not waived by BI
(Bank Indonesia) this will certainly be seen negatively
by foreign investors and could, as a result in the short term,
have the opposite effect to the stated objectives of the new
regulations, including consolidation of the industry...."
Indonesia acknowledges that its over-crowded and stodgy
banking industry needs consolidation and an infusion of
expertise that experienced international lenders can bring. In
return, foreign banks see a market with huge potential.
Only about 40 percent of Indonesia's 240 million people have
bank accounts and most personal borrowing is done outside the
banking sector. Yet the nation has more than 120 commercial
lenders, most of them minnows unable to compete with the top 10
banks which control 80 percent of total bank assets.
For foreign banks, the takeover guidelines and Indonesia's
desire to strengthen its banking system are incompatible.
"For the acquirer, there is an uncertainty of eventual
majority control.... Hence before securing control, the
incentive to transform (the local lender) would be somewhat
diluted," said Christopher Wong, senior investment manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, which owns DBS shares.
Under the guidelines, bidders cannot take control of a
lender in one go. They can first take a 40 percent stake but
must then undergo three financial-soundness tests, one every six
months, before moving to majority ownership.
The guidelines are meant to apply to all takeovers - whether
by a foreign or local bidder - but advisers expect it to be
policed more strictly in the case of foreign banks, which
already control six of the top 15 local banks, according to
central bank data.
GO-SLOW SIGN
"This ruling on ownership cap is basically directed at
foreign banks. I’ve been told by the central bankers but they
can’t say that publicly in order to avoid problems with other
countries," said the chief executive of one Indonesian bank,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Local banks, especially the major banks, will be the ones
who benefit from this regulation as they can buy the smaller
banks easily and cheaply."
He said Indonesia was also likely to increase capital
requirements for banks, pushing smaller banks into the arms of
larger ones.
Bank Indonesia, however, said the takeover guidelines
applied evenly to both local and foreign banks, though it
acknowledged that there was some confusion surrounding them.
"There is some confusion. This regulation is valid for
everyone, not only foreigners," said Halim Alamsjah, a deputy
central bank governor whose remit includes banking.
It is unclear whether DBS, which is buying the Danamon stake
from Singapore's state investment arm Temasek, would go ahead
with the takeover if forced to abide by the new guidelines.
At the Singapore bank's earnings briefing last week, DBS
Chief Executive Piyush Gupta said he would await Bank
Indonesia's announcement before deciding the fate of the deal.
"I have no update on Danamon. Our application is still with
BI and we are awaiting BI’s review and decision-making."
However, when asked about the merits of taking minority
stakes in another developing market, Vietnam, Gupta replied:
"We are very reluctant to do minority positions. For us
minority positions tend to be private-equity type of
transactions and we rather do control transactions where we can
really influence. We like being operating managers."
Under Indonesia's two-step guidelines, there is no
guarantees an acquirer - especially a foreign one - will be
allowed to take the second step to control.
However, some foreign bidders appear ready to take the risk
that they won't get past first base.
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is in advanced talks to
buy a $1.3 billion stake in Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk
Pt (BTPN) (BTPN.JK), an Indonesian lender backed by TPG Capital,
people familiar with the matter say.
And several foreign banks have been sitting on minority
stakes for some time, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's
(ANZ.AX) 39 percent stake in Bank Panin (PNBN.JK) and Standard
Chartered's (STAN.L) 38 percent stake in Bank Permata (BNLI.JK).
'ALL THE BIG BOYS ARE HERE'
Most if not all of them, though, would be eager to move to
control. In the case of DBS, which has a small wholly owned
local unit, PT Bank DBS Indonesia, it would also like to combine
Danamon and DBS Indonesia to create the country's fifth-largest
lender.
At least three banking deals worth $3.2 billion are being
held back due to the regulatory uncertainty, including U.S.
private equity firm TPG Capital's planned sale to Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui of a 58.5 percent stake in BTPN and Rabobank's
exit from Indonesia, bankers said.
"All the big boys are here," said Cliff Rees, a partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers in Jakarta.
However, he added, Indonesia needed to continue to encourage
foreign capital. If it forced DBS and other foreign acquirers
into a slow two-step, it would fail to achieve its stated target
of more than halving the number of banks over the next decade.
"Their vision was to have 40-50 banks. That is not going to
happen over the next 10 years."
